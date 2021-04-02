Madhya Pradesh: Bagh print from tribal predominant Dhar district makes it to Vogue Italia

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): World famous Bagh print of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh has appeared in the digital edition of Vogue Italia, giving it a new identity in the world of designing. The pictures of Sita, a tribal woman, wearing a sari of Bagh print are in the news in the fashion world these days.

This tradition of print on clothes started from a village called Bagh in Dhar district and now is known as the Bagh print. Bagh print saris, salwar-suits, bed sheets have become quite popular. Fully natural and botanical colours are used to engrave various designs on Bagh print. This print originally used floral and geometric patterns, keeping the original technique intact. Many of these prints are now being used on bed sheets, table covers, saris, and cushion covers.

Different self-help groups are associated with the livelihood mission in Dhar district. The central government has selected Bagh print of Dhar under the one-district one product scheme (ODOP). When the girls came out wearing the saris of Bagh print prepared by the self-help group of Dhar district, the group's photo of Sita Didi, a local tribal woman, appeared in the digital edition of Vogue Italia.