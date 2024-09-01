Madhya Pradesh: Bagh On Dengue Alert

Patient undergoing treatment in hospital in Barwani district | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagh area has been hit by dengue fever and there are concerns that it could spread rapidly in the rural areas if immediate steps are not taken to prevent it. The change in weather has led to an increase in mosquito menace, making it essential to take measures to control the spread of the disease.

Vinay Kannoj, a resident of the block colony, has been diagnosed with dengue and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Barwani district. This has raised concerns about the potential spread of the disease in rural areas.

The Block Congress president and deputy sarpanch of Bagh, Rohit Jhanwar, has written to the collector and health department officials, urging them to take immediate action to prevent the spread of dengue. The health department has to swing into action and the staff have to show promptness in rural areas to prevent the disease from spreading, he urged.

He said that the health staff would have to compulsorily test fever patients coming to the OPD of the community health centre for dengue and anti-larvae medicine would have to be sprayed in all villages and hamlets of the area.

Special teams would have to be formed to visit rural areas and create awareness among villagers about the prevention of the disease.

CBMO Rajendra Verma has assured that a team will conduct a survey in the area and take necessary measures, including fogging, to prevent the spread of dengue. Mosquito nets have already been distributed in rural areas and larva surveys will be conducted in collaboration with sarpanchs in the rural areas.