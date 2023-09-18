Madhya Pradesh: `Badnawar Witnessed Immense Growth Under Dattigaon Tenure’

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, on Monday, said that Badnawar witnessed immense development under Dattigaon’s tenure. Extending best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Yadav also elaborated on various public welfare schemes run by the Central as well as the State governments and the development of religious places under the BJP rule.

Minister Yadav was addressing a public meeting here upon arrival of BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra, a pre-election public outreach programme, at Nandram Chopra School complex in Badnawar town of Dhar district.

Industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, civil supplies corporation vice-president Rajesh Aggarwal, district BJP president Manoj Somani, Indore and Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jaipal Singh Chavda and Shyam Bansal, Sawan Sonkar, Sardar Singh Meda, Mukam Singh Kirade and municipal president Meena Shekhar Yadav and other prominent leaders also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattigaon said that the government has been dedicatedly working towards the development and uplift of the poor and marginalised. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan couldn’t turn up due to excessive rains in the region. Municipal president Yadav urged to pass a proposal to name the bus stand after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and install his statue.

At the beginning of the event, a new college building was inaugurated and the statues of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were unveiled near the bus stand.

Meanwhile, Congress and Karni Sena planned to show black flags to Jan Aashirwad Yatra. As a precautionary measure, in the morning, police arrested youth leader Dr Abhishek Singh Rathore from his residence and taken to Rajod police station.

Later, State secretary Manish Bokadia, Kailash Gupta, Ashwin Patidar, Krishna Panwar, Ghanshyam Jat, and Vipin Giri were also arrested. Kanwan police also nabbed mandal president Sunil Sankhala including other workers from Nagda village.