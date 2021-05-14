Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar village of Dhar district reports first casualty due to fungal infection

BADNAWAR (DHAR): A 60-year-old man died of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection while undergoing treatment at Sardarpur Patel Hospital here in Badnawar village of Dhar district.
Deceased identified as Azad, a resident of from Qazipur locality. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was admitted to the Covid Care Centre here. On May 5, he got discharged from the centre after tested negative.
Meanwhile two-day after discharge, he complained of swelling and infection in the eyes. His family members took him to Indore, but doctors there send him back saying he is suffering from a brain hemorrhage. Later he suffered from paralysis.
His family members later admitted him to Sardar Patel Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator after his condition worsened. On May 11, he died while undergoing treatment here.
His death pressed the panic button among the villagers, especially those who recently recovered from novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, experts claimed that the resistance of the body of people recovering from coronavirus infection is weakened and the side effects of medicines given to them are the main reason behind the infection. The body of such patients loses their ability to fight germs and disease and black fungus starts affecting the body.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)