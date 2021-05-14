Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar village of Dhar district reports first casualty due to fungal infection

BADNAWAR (DHAR): A 60-year-old man died of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection while undergoing treatment at Sardarpur Patel Hospital here in Badnawar village of Dhar district.

Deceased identified as Azad, a resident of from Qazipur locality. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24 and was admitted to the Covid Care Centre here. On May 5, he got discharged from the centre after tested negative.

Meanwhile two-day after discharge, he complained of swelling and infection in the eyes. His family members took him to Indore, but doctors there send him back saying he is suffering from a brain hemorrhage. Later he suffered from paralysis.