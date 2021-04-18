Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar police claim to solve 3-month-old theft case, one held

Badnawar: Badnawar police claimed to have arrested the accused who committed a theft at a residence in Jawahar Marg.

The arrested accused Vikar Ahmed alias Bilal Ahmed, 24, resides just next to complainant Rajveer Singh's resident. Police recovered booty worth Rs 4 lakh and cash from the possession of accused.

Badnawar sub-divisional officer (police) Devendra Yadav and police station in-charge CB Singh said the theft took place on January 31, when no one present at Rajveersinghís residence.

The accused neighbour barged into the latter's residence from the terrace and broke open the locks of almirah kept on the first floor. He decamped with gold and silver jewellery and the cash.

Cops found that the mother of the accused owns a beauty parlour, while his father has returned from Saudi Arab recently.

The accused who is mechanic by profession has been spending huge sum since past few days. He was detained and interrogated. Initially, the accused tried to dodge the police, but later he confessed to his crime.