Madhya Pradesh: Bad weather forces two IAF choppers to fly back midway

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday night said bad weather and closure of roads has delayed the arrival of the Army and IAF choppers to launch rescue operations in flood-hit areas in three districts.

He said floods triggered by torrential rains since August 28 have wreaked havoc in more than 394 villages across nine districts of the state.

"Over 7,000 persons were rescued and arrangements to provide them food and shelter are being done," Chouhan said in a video statement issued on his Twitter account.