Madhya Pradesh: Back to back suicides rock Agar; reports 12 suicides in 5 months

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a 60-year-old person committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance, one more person from the town took the extreme step. Though the identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed, police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Earlier on Monday one Narayan Singh Yadav, from Narval village had committed suicide. The reason behind the extreme step in both cases is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, with two back to back suicide cases, Agar town has so far reported 12 suicide cases in the last five months.

Police officials informed that most of the suicide victims belong to the 20 to 50 years, age group. If we look at the figures from January 1 this year till now, 11 cases of suicide have been reported in Agar police station area. Out of which 6 people have committed suicide by hanging, 3 people by consuming poison and 2 have drowned in a well.

Kotwali police station in-charge Harish Jejurkar informed that the number of suicide attempts is much more. Although in most cases, treatment is made available in time, the increase in such cases has become a matter of concern not only for the society but also for the administration.

On the other hand, Dr MaheshMeghwal, mental health nodal officer Agar said that at present people's tolerance level has reduced and mental, physical and family stress is becoming the reason for suicide, in such a situation, people should share their stress by talking to some good friends before taking an extreme step as it will relieve their stress.