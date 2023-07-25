Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal Goes On City Tour Again, CM Follows On Foot

Large number of people witness third Shravan month procession of Shri Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lord Mahakal went on a city tour in the form of Shri Chandramoleshwar in a palanquin, as Manmahesh on an elephant and on Garuda rath in the form of Shivtandav on the third Monday of Shravan Before the departure of sawari, chief priest Pt Ghanshyam Sharma performed prayers in the hall. Lord Shri Mahakal’s replica was worshipped with Shodashopchar. It was followed by aarti.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family offered prayers to Lord Chandramoleshwar in the assembly hall of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

MP Anil Firojia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MLAs Paraschandra Jain (Ujjain North), Mahesh Parmar (Taana) and Bahadur Singh Chauhan (Mahidpur), Mahant of Shri Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara Vineet Giri, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Shyam Bansal, collector-cum-ex-officio president of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Kumar Purushottam, SP Sachin Sharma, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Singh, additional collector and administrator of Temple Management Committee Sandeep Kumar Soni, members Pradeep Guru, Rajendra Sharma and Ram Sharma participated in the prayers and carried the palanquin on their shoulders.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh performs customary worship of Baba Mahakal’s replica with the water of Kshipra at Ram Ghat. | FP PHOTO

CM Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh offered prayers to Lord Chandramauleshwar as per the rituals. The procession reached Ramghat via Mahakal Chouraha, Gudri Chauraha and Ramanujkot via Sabha Mandap. CM and his wife walked along the sawari till Ram Ghat.

Along with other devotees, the CM was also seen engrossed in devotion to Shiva. He accompanied the bhajan congregations by playing cymbals and raising slogans of Jai Mahakal.

CM Chouhan greeted a large number of devotees standing on the road to see the palanquin of Baba Mahakal and permanent residents living in the houses on the roadside. Baba Mahakal’s palanquin reached Ram Ghat around 5 pm. Here, the abhishek of Lord Chandramouleshwar was performed with Kshipra water and prayers were offered. CM and his wife too joined the prayers.

The procession then returned to Mahakaleshwar Temple at about 7 pm after traversing through its scheduled route.

IN MAHAKAL’S DARBAR

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and sons Kartikeya and Kunal performed abhishek of Lord Mahakal at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and wished for the happiness, health and well being of all.

HUGE RUSH OF DEVOTEES

Devotees thronged Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in large numbers on the third Monday of the month of Shravan. Devotees started queuing up in the temple since late Sunday night to have a darshan of Baba Mahakal’s incorporeal bhasma aarti. As soon as temple doors opened at 2:30 am, the entire temple complex echoed with Jai Shri Mahakal chants. Before the bhasma-aarti, the priests performed Jalabhishek and decorated Lord Mahakal with cannabis (bhang) and dry fruits. After prayers, ashes were offered by Mahant Vineet Giri of Mahanivarni Akhara. During this, thousands of devotees took advantage of the darshan of Baba Mahakal under the ‘chalit’ (moving) darshan arrangement.

