Madhya Pradesh: Ayushman card to be made at Public Service Center

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now Ayushman cards can be made at Public Service Centre also. The State government has issued necessary instruction in this regard.





Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the eligible beneficiary family is given assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh in a period of one year for the treatment of serious diseases. Under this scheme, the beneficiary gets the facility of free treatment in prescribed government and private hospitals. Not only are these Ayushman cards being made at hospitals and Common Service Centres, along with these, the facility of making Ayushman cards has also been started in Public Service Centres.





District manager Public Service Agency informed that under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries will have to apply at his nearest Public Service Centre. The applicant has to pay the prescribed fee along with the filled up application and the Ayushman card will be made available to him.





State Public Service Agency is now giving information about Public Service Centres and their available services for common citizens under the Public Service Management Department on WhatsApp. A state-level telephone number 0755-2775227 has also been issued. To get information from WhatsApp, citizens will first have to save the above number on their mobile. After that, a message will have to be sent to this number through WhatsApp. After sending the message, a message will come to the citizen to choose various options which willto fill the form.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:44 AM IST