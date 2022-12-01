Madhya Pradesh: Awareness rally concludes anti-drug campaign programme

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness rally concluded the anti-drug campaign programme, which commenced from Indore Naka and terminated at PG College Auditorium. Students from Excellence School, Nursing College, Nehru Yuva Kendra, PG College prominently participated in the rally.

The rally was flagged off by assistant chief executive officer NS Narvariya and Nodal Officer for Tobacco Control Dr Sanjay Bhandari. The chief guests of the event were MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, MLA Neena Vikram Verma, civic body vice president Kalicharan Sonwania, district judge and district legal services authority member Sachin Ghosh, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, additional SP Devendra Patidar, DEO Mahendra Sharma, director of Bhoj Shodh Sansthan Dipendra Kumar Sharma and other dignitaries. Later, a nukkad natak (street play) was presented by the students of Dhar College which was admired by all spectators.

Nodal Officer Tobacco Control Dr Sanjay Bhandari explained that cigarettes and other tobacco products act (COTPA) Act, 2003 in great detail to the students present. Samagra officer district panchayat Dhar Avnish Kumar Dubey, Samagra officer Pithampur, Priyamvada Arjaria played a crucial role in the anti-drug campaign.