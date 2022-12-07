Madhya Pradesh: AVGP holds 132nd drug-de addiction seminar in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar (AVGP) organised its 132nd drug-de-addiction seminar at The Himalaya Academy, Dewas. The students took an oath to stay away from drugs. In the program, the media in-charge Gayatri Parivar, district youth coordinator Pramod Nihale, and a senior member of the organisation explained the ill effect of drugs to the students.

They also gave information on personality development, yoga, personal hygiene and important formula for a drug-free life. For a better understanding of children, a film based on a drug de-addiction campaign was also shown.

Addressing the seminar, youth district coordinators Pramod Nihale and Devi Shekar Tiwari said that the youth who save themselves from drug addiction is the one who gets engaged in the progress of the nation. A large number of students including school staff were also present. 

