Madhya Pradesh: Autorickshaw union members deflate tyres of bike taxis running without permit in Indore

Indore: As part of its protest, the members of local autorickshaw operators’ union deflated tyres of bike taxis here on Monday.

Union founder Rajesh Bidkar said bike taxis have no permits and therefore they are fatal for passengers. Autorickshaw drivers operate vehicles with a permit but there is no permit for bike taxis, he said. “If accident happens, riders will not get claim. Youngsters from other cities and states opt for bike taxis, risking their wellbeing,” he added.

He added that all autorickshaw drivers of Indore will protest against the district administration, RTO, and traffic police against bike taxis as their drivers harass women, break traffic rules but no action is taken.

He held RTO, traffic police, district administration and police responsible for illegal bike taxi operation, Bidkar said. Based on complaints last year, district administration had shut off bike taxi services in the city. However, post lockdown, the service has resumed.