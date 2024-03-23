Madhya Pradesh: Authorities Neglect Illegal Murrum Excavation In Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal excavation of murrum continues near the boundary of a government secondary school in Mandleshwar, despite repeated inspections by officials. Villagers, including the sarpanch and deputy sarpanch of gram panchayat Kawana, conducted a spot inspection on March 10, revealing excavation activities just 10 feet away from the school boundary, a direct violation of regulations.

Despite complaints and spot inspections, political pressure impedes any meaningful action against the perpetrators. Mineral department officials, including inspector Priyanka Ajnare from Khargone and additional tehsildar Pankaj Jat from Karhi village, inspected the site but failed to address the ongoing illegal activities effectively.

Read Also Indore: 2 Factories Manufacturing Fruit Drinks Shut Down

Mining activities were observed near the school boundary, despite royalty permits issued for transportation elsewhere. Authorities neglected the violation, ignoring regulations mandating a 100-metre buffer zone around public places. Furthermore, illegal excavation occurred near the boundary wall on the opposite side of the school, demonstrating a blatant disregard for environmental and regulatory concerns.

Even complaints lodged on the CM Helpline failed to prompt adequate action, with complainants reporting dismissive responses and a lack of enforcement. The environmental impact of such illegal activities is severe, causing significant damage to natural habitats and greenery. Despite previous complaints, bureaucratic inefficiencies persist, with delays in transmitting essential documents to relevant authorities.

Efforts to preserve the environment and uphold regulatory standards must be intensified, with strict enforcement of rules and accountability for violators. Collaborative action between government agencies and local communities is crucial to address this ongoing environmental threat and safeguard public assets in Mandleshwar.