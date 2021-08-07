Madhya Pradesh: Aurobindo University sponsorship for two hockey players of state

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The players of Indian Hockey team has been showered with gifts as the team ends 41 years of medal drought in Olympics.

Shri Aurobindo University has also announced that they would sponsor health, education, sports physiotherapy, sports physiology, and exercise physiology lifelong for hockey players Vivek Sagar and Nilkanta Sharma.

Chairman of Shri Aurobindo University Dr Vinod Bhandari said, “We are proud of our hockey team which brings laurels to the nation by winning the bronze medal. We have relived in the era when our hockey team was the world champion and it is our responsibility to support our brave players.”

He said the sponsorship will help the hockey players to remain fit and to bring more medals for the country.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already announced rewarding Rs 1 crore to Vivek Sagar, who hails from Hoshangabad, and Nilakantha Sharma, who undertook training in the state's hockey academy.