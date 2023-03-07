Madhya Pradesh: Attempt to break ATMs in Pithampur

FP Photo |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): In Chatrachaya Colony of Pithampur industrial area sector 1, criminals tried to cut the ATMs of two private banks on the main road and take lakhs of rupees kept in them. The criminals who came in a car for the purpose of carrying the amount were trying to cut the ATM with a gas cutter between 2 to 3 in the night.

The criminals who came to rob the ATM had to return empty-handed as the ATM machine was not cut. Sources said that the gang of 4 to 5 people had come in a car and were trying to cut the ATM with a gas cutter, but due to the siren of the ATM, they stopped and fled from the car. In the CCTV footage, the criminals cut the ATM of the bank with a gas cutter. Pithampur police are checking CCTV cameras installed in the area to find the criminals.