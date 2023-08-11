Madhya Pradesh: Atrocities Against Tribal Rising Under BJP Rule: MLA Grewal

FPJ

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): To mark their protest against rising atrocities against tribal, MLA Pratap Grewal led a massive torch rally at Shiv Vatika of Mela Maidan in Rajgarh district.

While addressing the protest, MLA Grewal said that Madhya Pradesh was number one in atrocities against tribal under the BJP rule. Members of scheduled caste and tribal were vulnerable. Tribal have threatened to launch protest against government and administration if atrocities against tribal do not stop in BJP-ruled state. Atrocities against tribal were rising in BJP ruled Manipur and Madhya Pradesh.

The protest rally which passed through prominent place concluded at city council premises. MLA also handed over a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to tehsildar demanding curb on crime against tribal.

Meanwhile, MLA Grewal urged tehsildar to stop extortion by miscreants from sand vendors and demanded appropriate action against them. The memorandum was read by janpad panchayat member Sunil Dawar. During which, Virendra Chandra Bhuria, Rohit Kamdaar, Sanjay Jaiswal, Kailash Bhuria, Babu Osari and others were present.

