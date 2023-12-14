 Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi

Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi

According to railway information, the 68th National Railway Week Function will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on December 15, during which Pasi will be awarded the coveted AVRSP.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sanju Pasi, a commercial superintendent working as chief commercial inspector at Chittaurgarh railway station of Ratlam rail division, will be conferred with the coveted 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023' (AVRSP) by the Indian Railways at New Delhi on December 15.

According to railway information, the 68th National Railway Week Function will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on December 15, during which Pasi will be awarded the coveted AVRSP.

Pasi has been chosen for the coveted Puraskar for displaying a high sense of responsibility and integrity towards his work and dealing with freight, coaching, parcels, and all other commercial aspects at railway stations under his jurisdiction during the financial year 2022–23.

Read Also
MP: Alirajpur Administration Orders To Close All Uncovered Borewells After 5-Year-Old Child's Death
article-image

Seven officers and staff of the Western Railway will be awarded the coveted AVRSP 2023. These are: Yogesh Kumar deputy chief engineer, Anant Kumar deputy chief engineer, Dr Zenia Gupta, senior divisional operations manager, Priyansh Agrawal divisional engineer, Menaka D Pandian senior section officer, Binay Kumar Jha station superintendent and Sanju Pasi commercial superintendent.

AVRSP will be presented by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, who will include a silver medal and a merit certificate for the awardees.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incidents On Rise On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incidents On Rise On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi

Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-yr RI For Raping Minor In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-yr RI For Raping Minor In Dhar

MP: Arif Khan Weaves Wall Hanging Of Maheshwar Fort, Ahilya Bai's Picture

MP: Arif Khan Weaves Wall Hanging Of Maheshwar Fort, Ahilya Bai's Picture

MP: Ujjain Civic Body Demolishes Illegal Meat Shops After State Govt's Instruction

MP: Ujjain Civic Body Demolishes Illegal Meat Shops After State Govt's Instruction