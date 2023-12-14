Madhya Pradesh: Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar To Be Conferred On Sanju Pasi |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sanju Pasi, a commercial superintendent working as chief commercial inspector at Chittaurgarh railway station of Ratlam rail division, will be conferred with the coveted 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2023' (AVRSP) by the Indian Railways at New Delhi on December 15.

According to railway information, the 68th National Railway Week Function will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on December 15, during which Pasi will be awarded the coveted AVRSP.

Pasi has been chosen for the coveted Puraskar for displaying a high sense of responsibility and integrity towards his work and dealing with freight, coaching, parcels, and all other commercial aspects at railway stations under his jurisdiction during the financial year 2022–23.

Seven officers and staff of the Western Railway will be awarded the coveted AVRSP 2023. These are: Yogesh Kumar deputy chief engineer, Anant Kumar deputy chief engineer, Dr Zenia Gupta, senior divisional operations manager, Priyansh Agrawal divisional engineer, Menaka D Pandian senior section officer, Binay Kumar Jha station superintendent and Sanju Pasi commercial superintendent.

AVRSP will be presented by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, who will include a silver medal and a merit certificate for the awardees.