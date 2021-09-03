Madhya Pradesh: Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh officials honoured by Palda Industrial Organisation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialists of the Palda industrial area honoured the officials of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh for helping in resolving their problem.

President of Palda Industrial Organisation, Pramod Jain and secretary

Harish Nagar informed that AIMP office-bearers were instrumental in resolving various demands of the industrialists of Palda industrial area, and therefore they decided to honour them.

Those honoured are AIMP president Pramod Dafaria, Prakash

Jain, Yogesh Mehta, Dilip Dev, Sunil Vyas, Tarun Vyas etc. On behalf of the organisation, Yogesh Mehta was also honored for being appointed as the coordinator of BJP Economic Cell, Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of local industrialists, including president of Palda Industrial Organisation, Pramod Jain, Akshay Vora, Suresh Nuhal, Brajmohan Agarwal, Jayesh Kukreja, Amit Agarwal, Raju Agarwal, Manoj Agarwal were present in the programme, which was held at Suryavatika Nemawar Road.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:03 AM IST