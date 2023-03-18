Madhya Pradesh: Assistant revenue inspector attached to collector’s office in Suwasra

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant revenue inspector has been attached to the collector’s office for asking a divyang employee to clean a drain along the way to the fair ground in Suwasara tehsil under Mandsaur district.

Assistant revenue inspector Gopal Mali had commanded a divyang employee named Manohar Lal Porwal for cleaning garbage from sewage along the fair ground on March 16. A video of which has also gone viral on social media sites, creating resentment from Porwal community members and locals.

They also demanded strict action against the municipal officer for his act. The issue remained a matter of contention and saw heated debate. Local BJP leaders apprised cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dang about the issue and resentment from Porwal community.

On Friday, Dang issued orders to officers concerned for taking immediate action in this regard. As a result of which, Mali was attached to the collector’s office on Saturday. Officials also assured strict action against the CMO. Porwal community chief Pirulal Dapkra, BJP leader Ashok Dhanotia, municipal vice-president representative Sunil Mandlia, president representative Dr. Balram Parihar were present.

Sanjay Singh Rathore, chief municipal officer (Nagar Panchayat) said that as per orders, Mali would be attached to Mandsaur district collector's office on Sunday.