Madhya Pradesh: Assembly March 15 Question Hour dedicated to first-time MLAs

In a novel initiative in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to "raise the confidence" of first- time MLAs, all starred questions on which discussion will take place during the Question Hour on March 15 would be from them, Speaker Girish Gautam said on Friday.

Gautam told reporters the move would also allow these new legislators to learn about the proceedings of the House.

"Senior MLAs won't be allowed to ask counter-questions either during this period. It will raise the self-confidence of the new MLAs and, in the process, they will also learn about House proceedings," he said.

He said, during Question Hour, around 25 queries are listed for discussion, of which some 10 are asked in the House, and new legislators often don't get the opportunity to take part as senior MLAs, some with good oratory skills, tend to take a lot of time, Gautam said.