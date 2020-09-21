Madhya Pradesh: Assembly holds 1-day session, adjourned sine die

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's one-day Monsoon Session was held here on Monday, with only 61 MLAs listed to be present while following the social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House was later adjourned sine die.

As many as 32 seats had been allocated to the BJP, 22 to the Congress, two to BSP, one to SP and four to Independent MLAs in the House, which assembled at 11 am.

The remaining 141 MLAs participated virtually in the proceedings. Arrangements were made for the same through the National Informatics Centre in each district.

The House was earlier scheduled to convene till 5 pm.

Earlier, the session was to last three days, but was curtailed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

It was for the first time in the state that MLAs participated online in Assembly proceedings. Assembly Secretariat had ordered that visitors not gather in groups on the premises and enter only while wearing face masks. They were also directed to use sanitisers as well.