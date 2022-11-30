Madhya Pradesh: Aspects of city planning on Vastu discussed

Guests and scholars light a lamp to inaugurate the international seminar in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University and Vikram University, a three-day international research seminar on “Architectural Town Planning and Raja Bhoj” was inaugurated.

In the inaugural session, Vikram University proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that a series is going-on about Raja Bhoj. Bharatiya Vidya and Rajabhoj is an important book which shows the difference between archaeological evidence, availability of Sarovar Devalaya, historical evidence, literary evidence, drawing through poetry and folk evidence among kings.

While chairing the inaugural session Prof Vijayakumar CG, vice-chancellor, Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University, said that there is a need to re-read ancient texts. It is necessary to take a decision only after duly studying the Vastu Shastra texts.

Prof Vinay Kumar Pandey, former chairman of the department of astrology, Kashi Hindu University, Varanasi while giving his keynote speech said that the cover of Satvik tradition is necessary for progressive India. Raja Bhoj and Vikramaditya were such great men who made an unprecedented contribution to public awareness on architecture. Raja Bhoj had been an unprecedented conductor of Indian knowledge tradition.

Successful efforts are being made to write a new chapter in the Indian knowledge tradition. It is necessary to follow the Indian tradition of knowledge for the four-fold effort. Ram Tiwari, director, Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, called research on Bhoj’s urban architecture a matter of pride. Explaining the purpose of the seminar, he said that there are many texts of Rajabhoj which are based on Vastu, which needs to be brought before the public.

Dr Upendra Bhargava gave the vote of thanks in the session. The programme was conducted by Dr Vijay Sharma. While presiding over the second session, the head of the department of astrology, Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal said that the Vastu subject is furnished on the basis of measurements.

Dr Srinivas Panda said that from the modern perspective, city planning is necessary in accordance with many imperatives of Vastu. Prof Prasad Gokhale said that various architectural schemes are based on a certain principle, whose implementation and management prove the relevance of Rajabhoj in Vastu Shastra. The evening session was presided over by Prof Krishna Kumar Pandey, Kavikulguru Sanskrit University, Nagpur. He said that building construction is the basic principle of Vastu, in which the discussion of the habitat of all living beings is found. Dr Nirbhay Pandey presented his views on the main principles of urban investment.