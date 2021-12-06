Madhya Pradesh: As with the first, release of second sero survey report unlikely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19, that may hit the children, officials are sitting on two reports of sero-surveillance among children.

The second sero survey was conducted by the administration in November but like the first survey, the report has not been released so far and is unlikely to be released in near future.

The first survey among children was done in August in which as many as 2003 samples among children below 18 years of age were collected. Samples were collected by 50 teams in four days in the second week of August.

Similarly, the second survey was conducted in November when the health department had taken samples of over 551 children, on whom antibodies were found during the first survey.

Responsible authorities had decided to get the survey report released by the Chief Minister but didn’t get success as the Chief Minister had only announced that the results are good and children have good antibodies levels.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma told the media that the final report is yet to be received from the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi and it will be released soon.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “We have completed the testing of samples and have sent five percent of the samples to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi for accuracy testing. We are yet to receive the report.”

