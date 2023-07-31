Madhya Pradesh: Artificial Lake Built By RES Bursts In Petlawad | FP Photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Due to negligence and carelessness of the government, an artificial lake built by Rural Engineering Services (RES) department at a cost of Rs 15 lakh burst here at Jhosar village of Petlawad town under Jhabua district.

The water resources department is the department responsible for the construction of Nistar Talab (lake) in the region but under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA scheme), artificial lakes at a cost ranging between Rs 10-60 lakh were being constructed by the RES department.

Whereas many construction work including Kapildhara Road, buildings, check dams were also being undertaken by the department. A deputy engineer of RES is usually assigned with the construction work of 10-12 gram panchayats under the block.

In such a situation, the work is generally done by contactors using machines. Citing gross negligence and mismanagement, MLA representative Ashish Kumar has written a letter to the commissioner of panchayat and rural development department.

In the letter, he demanded a fair probe in the construction work of the lake. He said that contractors and machines are often seen at MNREGA worksites but no officials pay heed to the situation. This led to the collapse of newly- constructed lake in Jhosar village.

