Madhya Pradesh: Army's Dronacharya Range Shooters Sweep SSA Shooting Tournament in Mhow

Youth shooters of Infantry School’s Mhow-based ‘Dronacharya Range’ clinched multiple podium finishes in SSA shooting Tournament 2021 conducted from Jan 4 to Jan 8, 2021 here.

A total of 10 shooters from the Army participated in Youth and Sub-Youth category and won 6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in Air Pistol shooting events.

Ms Divisha Goyel, Ms Agrima Kanwar, Master Sachchi Gurung, and Master Prashant Gurungwon Gold medals in 10 M Air Pistol. The shooters are part of Dronacharya Range of Indian Army which was established on Sep 21, 2020 at Infantry School, Mhow and in its first-ever competition, the participants have swept a bounty of medals. The Range was conceptualized byLieutenant General P N Ananthanarayanan, SM Commandant of Infantry School, Mhow. The shooters have been training under the guidance of Commanding Officer of Army Marksmanship Unitand Head Coach Nb/ Sub Abdul Rashid and NK Rameshwar Boro.