Madhya Pradesh: Army student officers see facilities at IIT-Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Future technical officers of the Indian Army who are undergoing training at the MCTE, Mhow, on Thursday, visited IIT-Indore and saw its facilities. The visit was organised by the Centre of Futuristic Defence and Space Technology (CFDST).

The student officers visited various labs and other facilities of IIT-Indore. These included the laboratories of Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, MEMS, Chemistry, Astronomy, Physics and Sophisticated Instrumentation Centre.

They were also given a brief introduction on the history and research activities of the institute by Dr Devendra Deshmukh, dean of academic affairs. The student officers also interacted with the members of faculty, staff and research scholars.

Besides, they discussed the methodology adopted by IIT-Indore for research-driven teaching, innovation and application-oriented research. The student officers were eager to learn the different technologies employed in CNC machines, X-Ray machines, Raman Spectroscopy and so forth.

Dr Indrasen Singh, head, CFDST, organised the visit on behalf of the institute. He said, “IIT-Indore conducts various research activities related to different fields, including defence. The proximity of both the institutes would act as an advantage to further collaborate in the common interest and areas. We have an MoU with the MCTE to have a close working relationship in terms of scientific research, exhcange of knowhow in various fields of expertise and sharing of facilities/resources between MCTE, Mhow, and IIT-Indore.”

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:12 AM IST