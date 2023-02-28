Madhya Pradesh: ‘Army recruitment undergoes transformational changes’

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army Recruitment Office Mhow’s commanding officer Colonel Baljeet Singh held a press conference at Mhow and told media persons about transformational changes that have been done on the recruitment process of the army.

Earlier, the candidates had to appear for physical tests first and then for written and medical tests but in the new procedure, they will have to appear in the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE), admit cards of which would be available on the website 10 to 14 days prior to the examination. Intimation will be sent on candidate’s mobile number through SMS and also on their registered email address. Online exam will be a computer based exam and the exam process has been told in a video on 'How to Appear in Online Common Entrance Exam’ which is available on Join Indian Army website and also on YouTube.

Based on the results of the CEE, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for physical tests while other procedure of recruitment rallies remains unchanged. Final merit list will be made on the CEE results and physical tests. Finally, the selected candidates will undergo medical test at respective locations.

Online registration is open from Feb 16 to Mar 15, where the candidates can either register using their Aadhaar Card or their class 10 certificates. The CEE is being conducted at 176 locations across India and the candidates will have choices to select five exam locations. For the CEE, the fee is Rs 500, half of which is being borne by the army.

Colonel Singh further said, ‘The new procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. It will reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting grounds. Also, the process has become completely automated with minimal human intervention, due to which candidates will not fall prey to touts and fake agents.’

