Madhya Pradesh: Armaan, Nikhita holds first concert in city

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Popular song writer and singer Armaan Malik who along with Bollywood singer Nikita Gandhi performed at a concert in Indore for the first time on Sunday night has only praise for Indore, its people and its cuisine.

Interacting with the media, Armaan said, the street food capital of India never fails to amaze me. The energy of the audience brings a different level of adrenaline. I am humbled by the love and energy they have showered on us. Individual friendship has always played a vital role in the decisions I make, the scripts I write, and the music I compose. Filming and recording unique Yaars has always been a passion of mine.

Through my music, I've been able to spread the joy I feel with you all Nikhita Gandhi said, I was enthralled by the fact that I am visiting the cleanest city of the nation. I have heard much about the concert culture of the city, and I am excited to perform here.

Sharing her experience, Nikhita said, my friends have always been an important part of my life and they have contributed to where I am now. They made me feel safe and supported me throughout my journey: My association with Yaari Jam is a tribute to those who stood with me.

Armaan to release new song soon

Armaan Malik along with Nikhita Gandhi is going to release a new song in a few weeks from now. The new song is written by Armaan and is composed by Amaal Malik. Armaan said, “The song is based on friendship and about friends who have become family. Nikhita and I aim to make people nostalgic about the time they have spent with their friends.” The team recently concluded a two-week shoot for the song.

Playback singing forms base for live performance

Nikhita and Armaan said that playback singing is as difficult as live performances. The only difference is that in playback singing one might get multiple takes to record but they form the base for live performances.