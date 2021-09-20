Madhya Pradesh: Apply Online for Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyala test for class IX

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Lateral Entry Test would be held on April 9, 2022 to fill 11 vacancies in class IX for session 2022-23 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyala (JNV), Rampura, said principal SK Mohapatra.

The students who are at present studying in class VIII can apply online free of cost by accessing NVS website: www.navodaya.gov.in OR www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in latest by October 31, 2021.

For the information of general public, Mohapatra added that JNVs were co-educational residential schools where students get all kinds of facilities, including boarding, lodging, CCA, games and sports and other activities, which ensure all-round development of the students.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Chilli too hot for farmers in absence of adequate price

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:37 PM IST