Madhya Pradesh: 'Applications received should be resolved within time limit'

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The applications received in the public hearing should be resolved within the time limit. This was said by Dewas mayor Geeta Durgesh Agarwal during a public hearing to be held every Wednesday. Under the public hearing, nine applications received by mayor Agarwal regarding problems of the citizens were sent to the concerned departments of the corporation for redressal. 

In this, four applications were related to water supply, two to estate, one to project, one to health and one to the public works department. Arrangement of water at Bholanath Temple Gaushala, development of both the gardens of Ashta Vinayak Nagar Colony, repair of sewerage lines near Pushpakunj Kolani Temple, as well as quick solution of a few more applications were made by Mayor Agarwal. The mayor said that instructions have been given to the concerned officers to resolve the corporation-related problems of the citizens in the public hearing.

