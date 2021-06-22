Madhya Pradesh: Application for the post of secondary teacher, last day today to get documents verified

Indore: Candidates applying for recruitment to the post of secondary teacher via Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) are being given one more opportunity to get the documents verified.
Commissioner Public Instruction Jaishree Kiyawat said that many candidates of provisional selection or waiting list for recruitment to the post of secondary teacher have not got their document verification done yet.
Candidates can get their document verification done till 23 June 2021. MP Online has informed the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and the list of candidates has been displayed on the MP Online portal.
If the candidates for the post of secondary teacher do not get their document verification done on June 23, 2021, then action will be taken to cancel their candidature.
It is noteworthy that the document verification of the candidates of this list was completed last week. Further, the complete list was published and shared on 15 June 2021 at the designated verification centres. Remaining candidates are being given this last chance to verify their documents.
MP TET is conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of school teachers in the state.
In Madhya Pradesh, the wait of more than 30,000 youth for Higher Secondary and Secondary Teacher Recruitment (MPTET) will finally come to an end.
The process of verification of documents of the candidates selected earlier for MPTET recruitment was finally started in June this year.
The notification of Madhya Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Examination (MPTET Exam) was released 2 years ago i.e. in 2018. However, the result of this examination came on 26 October 2019, and the result of Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was released on 28 August 2019. But after the result came the candidates who passed the exam have been waiting to join till date.
Essential documents that must be verified
· TET pass exam certificate
· 10th pass certificate
· 12th pass certificate
· Graduation certificate
· Certificate of B.Ed or D.L.Ed.
· Date of Birth Certificate
· Age Certificate
· Caste Certificate
· Physically Challenged Certificate (if falling in this category)
· Address Certificate
· Character Certificate
