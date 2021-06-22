Madhya Pradesh: Application for the post of secondary teacher, last day today to get documents verified

Indore: Candidates applying for recruitment to the post of secondary teacher via Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) are being given one more opportunity to get the documents verified.

Commissioner Public Instruction Jaishree Kiyawat said that many candidates of provisional selection or waiting list for recruitment to the post of secondary teacher have not got their document verification done yet.

Candidates can get their document verification done till 23 June 2021. MP Online has informed the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and the list of candidates has been displayed on the MP Online portal.

If the candidates for the post of secondary teacher do not get their document verification done on June 23, 2021, then action will be taken to cancel their candidature.