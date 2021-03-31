Madhya Pradesh: Any 45+ person can get corona vaccine from today

Ratlam: On Wednesday vaccination was administered to 3,051 people of more than 60 years or having co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to 60 years, at 58 health centres.

Till date a total of 55,285 people have been administered doses of vaccines in the district. The staff of health and wellness centre at Piplia Peetha welcomed the senior citizens who reached for vaccination by garlanding them.

From April 1 anyone who is above 45 years can avail vaccination against Covid-19 without any condition of the co morbidity.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said as per the plan from April 1 vaccination will be carried out at 20 health centres in the district including ten centres in Ratlam city while one each in Sailana, Bilpank, Namli, Piploda, Jaora, Bajna, Raoti, Kharwakala, Taal and Alot. He said that more centres can also be added as per requirement. Under this phase a target of 5,590 vaccinations has been fixed, he said.