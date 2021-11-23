Madhya Pradesh: Anti-encroachment drive in Pithampur

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In Pithampur Industrial Area, illegal shops built on the roadside in Industrial Sector 1 were removed on Monday. From morning, district administration, along with the State Industrial Corporation, members of Pithampur Municipality and police administration, started the drive.

At least 50 or more families were affected by this action today who had illegally occupied the side of the Pithampur road outside industries and were making their livelihood by running tea stalls, kiosks and other small businesses there. The MPSIC team along with the local police force, tehsildar Virendra Rathore and Pithampur municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena executed this campaign after which several roads and spots started looking spacious in Sector 1.

This drive will continue on Tuesday in sector 3. It is noteworthy that while the MPSIC has taken action against the weaker section of society there are still many people who have illegally occupied their land and are running industries on it. There are several powerful personalities who have occupied government land to start industries on it and no action is being taken against them. MPSIC should make an assessment of all their lands in Pithampur and take action against anyone who has illegally encroached it no matter however influential they might be.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:19 AM IST