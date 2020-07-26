Madhya Pradesh: Another corona warrior succumbed to COVID-19 in Neemuch

Neemuch: With increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, one more doctor succumbed to the deadly disease while undergoing treatment at Delhi.

Dr Jogendra Choudhary, who hails from small Jhantala village of Jawad tehsil in Neemuch district. He was infected from novel coronavirus in the month of June and afterwards undergoing treatment.

Before this, he served as the corona warrior at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Delhi after completing his medical studies from China.

Doctors treating him informed that they got Dr Choudhary’s positive report on June 27. He was admitted at the same hospital. However, failing to get any positive response, he was shifted to LNJP Hospital and later Sir Gangaram Hospital. At LNJP Hospital, doctors given him plasma therapy twice, but no result. On July 25 night, he was declared dead.

Before his demise, Dr Choudhary’s father who came to know about his son’s illness rushed to the country capital and meet doctors treating his son. He posted a video seeking medical experts help across the country to save his son.

Later on July 1, he returned to his native place anticipating his son will be fine son, but on Sunday morning he got a news of his son’s demise.

As soon as news spread in the village, medical team led by Jawad block medical officer Dr Rajesh Meena rushed to the village and put entire family on a home quarantine.