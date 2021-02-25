Madhya Pradesh: Another blow to common CM nod to private bus operators for hike fare from March 1

Mandsaur: People in MP who are already reeling under high inflation may soon get another blow as after receiving CM's nod the private bus operators in the state are set to hike fares by March 1.

Citing high fuel prices the bus operators amid are demanding a hike in fare since for long and they has decided to went off road for 24-hour as symbolic strike on Friday to press their demands.

Meanwhile, talk the between state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and private bus operators concluded on a positive for the operators, sources claimed adding that government have accepted bus operators demand.

Earlier, after failing to resolve their issues despite holding talks with the government and the transport department the private bus operators of MP had given a call for 24-hour symbolic strike on Friday to press their demands.

Over 400 private passenger buses are operating in Mandsaur-Neemuch district and 32,000 across the state. They also include passenger buses plying on interstate routes.

Mandsaur, private bus association district president Shikharchand Ratadia had issued a notice for the said strike to all concerned.

Ratadia said that for a long time there has been a demand for an increase in passenger fares. During this period, diesel, spares parts, tires and other expenditures have increased significantly. There is difficulty in operating the bus. The situation has been brought to the notice of the transport minister, departmental officers directly and through a memorandum, but the decision was kept pending by the Government.

Ratadia and other post-bearers said that passenger vehicles and buses operating under the rules are facing trouble in the name of checking by police department, transport department, revenue department.

The leaders of the organisation made it clear that where there are disturbances, the administrative proceedings are fine but should not be forcibly disturbed.

‘Operating buses has become uneconomical’

RATLAM: Ratlam district Bus Association president S S Gurjar said that Diesel prices have gone upto about Rs 90 per litre, but there was no increase in the bus fares. He said that operating the buses has become uneconomical and causing loss to operators.

N S Sisodia of District Bus Owners Association said that decision was taken for increase in 50 per cent fare earlier but no increase in bus fare has been permitted by Government, until today.

He also said that bus operators were in financial crisis due to non increase in the bus fares.