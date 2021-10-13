Madhya Pradesh: Another accused in Rs 70 crore MDMA drugs case arrested from Ahmedabad, 36 people arrested so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested a man from Ahmedabad on Tuesday in connection with supplying MDMA drugs. The accused was associated with the gang whose members were arrested with MDMA worth Rs 70 crores a few months ago. So far, the crime branch has arrested 36 accused in the case and a search is on for other people involved in the racket.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that some people including a pharmaceutical firm from Hyderabad were arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore in January 2021. The firm owner along with his driver was reaching the city to sell the drugs to the local people when they were arrested by the crime branch.

So far, the police have arrested 36 people from the city, Mumbai and other cities. Earlier arrested accused had given a lead about an accused named Mohammad Hussain alias Mohammad Tempo of Ahmedabad. Then, the crime branch registered a case under the relevant section against the accused.

Crime branch Ahmedabad arrested the accused in connection with an Arms Act case and he was produced before the court. On getting this information, the city crime branch reached Ahmedabad and brought the accused to the city on transit remand. He was later produced before a local court.

During questioning, accused Hussain allegedly informed the crime branch officials that the earlier arrested accused used to supply the drugs in Gujarat to the accused and his accomplice. The accused has supplied drugs over Rs 8 crores in Ahmedabad and other cities. Accused Hussain’s accomplice Firoz was arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch with 2 kilograms of drugs a few months ago.

Hussain told the officials that he was with Ayyub when Indore police arrested Ayyub from Mumbai but he had fled from there. After the arrest of Ayyub, accused Hussain was hiding in various cities.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:44 AM IST