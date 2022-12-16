Madhya Pradesh: Annual function organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya (Bank Note Press), Dewas held its annual function at Shramik Auditorium Bank Note Press Complex on Thursday. S Mohapatra, chief general manager, Bank Note Press Dewas, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp.

Principal Bharat Kumar Sheth greeted the guests. Following the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, the younger students performed a welcome dance. Students also performed “The interview” an English play and a number of folk dances including a Manipuri and Rajasthani dance which enthralled the audience. The performances were well received among the audience and the invitees. The chief guest was visibly impressed by the performances by the students across different grades.

In his speech, the chief guest appreciated the choice of theme and its immense impact on the mind of the youth. He further encouraged and motivated the students to excel in academics and make their parents proud. He also gave away prizes to students for their achievements as well as the teachers who helped earn excellent results for the academic year. Principal Sheth extended the vote of thanks at the end of the event.