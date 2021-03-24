Madhya Pradesh: Annual Bhagoriya Haat celebrated, administration distributes masks

Kukshi: Annual Bhagoriya Haat was celebrated here at Kukshi village of Dhar district with a large number of villagers, politicians participating in the celebration following corona guidelines. There was a great enthusiasm for Bhagoria Haat among the villagers from Kukshi and its adjoining areas.
For the annual fest, entire Kukshi area was decked up in colourful mode. Though the fear of covid loomed over, the morning saw special excitement of Bhagoria in rural areas in the markets.
Beside locals, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, state BJP secretary Jaideep Patel and many other political leaders joined the celebration and wished all the villagers for Bhagoriya celebration. Kirade welcomed all the villagers by placing a tent and applying tilak on tribal forehead.
Keeping tab on the situation, administration team remained on toe during entire celebration. Sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar and his team remained in haat as well as bus stand, cinema chowpati, Vijay Sthamb square located so that the celebration could end peacefully.
Administration distributed masks in Alirajpur Bhagoria Haat
In order to make people aware of how important a mask is to prevent them from coronavirus, collector and district magistrate Surabhi Gupta and superintendent of police Vijay Bhagwani distributed mask to the people participating in Bhagoria here.
Officials of revenue and police department also pressed into the duty with an aim to make more people aware as much as possible.
During the celebration, the staff of the Health Department was also posted at the field level for thermal screening of those coming to Bhagoria.
