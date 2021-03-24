Madhya Pradesh: Annual Bhagoriya Haat celebrated, administration distributes masks

Kukshi: Annual Bhagoriya Haat was celebrated here at Kukshi village of Dhar district with a large number of villagers, politicians participating in the celebration following corona guidelines. There was a great enthusiasm for Bhagoria Haat among the villagers from Kukshi and its adjoining areas.

For the annual fest, entire Kukshi area was decked up in colourful mode. Though the fear of covid loomed over, the morning saw special excitement of Bhagoria in rural areas in the markets.

Beside locals, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, state BJP secretary Jaideep Patel and many other political leaders joined the celebration and wished all the villagers for Bhagoriya celebration. Kirade welcomed all the villagers by placing a tent and applying tilak on tribal forehead.