Madhya Pradesh: ANM Threatened To Withdraw Bribe Complaint | Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): An ANM (Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife) from Shajapur, who had filed a bribe related complaint with police against the official of civil surgeon office’s, now threatened and pressured to withdraw the complaint and settle the dispute.

ANM Krishna Vishwakarma, posted at Shajapur hospital, claimed that she had applied for withdrawal of money from his General Provident Fund (GPF) account around four months ago as she needed money for her husband’s cancer treatment.

The complainant said that the official posted at civil surgeon office demanded a bribe for giving approval for releasing the amount. Troubled by the repeated demands, she made a complaint.

Following the instructions of district collector, GPF amount was disbursed to her bank account. Meanwhile, the official has been intimidating and pressuring the complainant to withdraw complaint.

Not only this, she was forced to sign on a letter citing taking back the written complaint. The complainant, however, said that the official has been trying to mount pressure on her to withdraw her complaint but she would not take back and fight the battle against injustice.

