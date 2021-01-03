Madhya Pradesh: Animal husbandry, forest department raise alert as bird flu spreads in Indore

Indore: The departments of animal husbandry and forest have raised alert as more birds have been found infected with bird flu. In the last 5 days, more than 83 crows have died due to avian influenza H5 N8 virus commonly known as bird flu in Daly College campus. On Saturday, 13 crows were found dead in its premises.

More than 250 crows were found dead suffering from avian influenza in Kota, Baran, Jalore and Jhalawar districts adjoining Madhya Pradesh. After this, the risk of infection has increased in Madhya Pradesh.

“We are extra vigilant,” deputy conservator of forests Rajneesh Singh said. He added that the department has issued an advisory to be vigilant. All forest areas will be monitored. Keeping this in view, the two departments have issued following directives:

· Keep special vigil on migratory birds in reservoirs and inside sanctuaries and samples of their blood should be sent for examination.

· Send samples of poultry from farms, backyard and from settlements around reservoirs.

· Regular check-up of chickens coming to Haat Bazaar, poultry market to be conducted in the district.

· Spread awareness about disease and instruct people to be vigilant in ensuring control.