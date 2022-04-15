Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers block Indore-Dhar road

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Anganwadi workers from Dhar district staged a protest at Indore ñ Dhar road near Trimurti Nagar pressing for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

The protest was started by paying tribute to Shahbano, 45, an anganwadi worker who died in hospital. she was a part of the protestors taking part in the statewide agitation underway for the last 40 days demanding Rs 1500 over and above their honorarium and also job regularisation.

Anganwadi workers blocked both sides of the road resulting in a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road.

This led to arguments between the protestors and the vehicle drivers.

Anganwadi workers said that they have been on strike for the last one month, but the government is not listening to them and on top of this it is threatening to act against them and said that the strike would continue as the government is not responding.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:12 PM IST