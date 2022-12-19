Madhya Pradesh: Ami Kamani wins second title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of the Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, in the second SAZE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, MP’s Ami Kamani won her second title in a row. Ami also won the senior women's billiards title followed by women's snooker.

In the final of senior women's billiards Ami defeated Karnataka's senior player Uma Devi 3-0 in a one-sided match. Ami won the match in three frames 76-68, 76-32, 77-66. The third place was won by Karnataka's Varsha Sanjeev 2-0 over Tamil Nadu's Aupama Ramachandra.

In the match for the fifth and sixth place, Ishika Shah defeated Kirtna Pandyan of Karnataka 2-1. Prize distribution was done by Ajit Rathore and Prakash Malhotra.

