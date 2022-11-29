Madhya Pradesh: American couple adopts child amid emotional scene

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Matru Chhaya Sansthan run by Seva Bharti celebrated a special day here on Tuesday. On this day an atmosphere of both happiness and sorrow was seen in the institution. Happiness was because an Indian-origin American couple reached here to adopt 3-year-old Vaidehi, who left on Tuesday evening and sorrow because the daughter who was brought up by the organisation will no longer be here.

The American family reached Ujjain to pick-up Vaidehi. Amresh and his wife Sunitha Vaidyanathan reached on Monday from the US. On Tuesday evening, the family left for Delhi with Vaidehi from where the couple will leave for the US after completing visa formalities for the child.

Ratnesh Jain, manager of Matru Chhaya, said that Vaidehi was given admission in Matru Chhaya in the year 2019. A few months ago, information was received through the Central Adoption Agency ‘Kara’ that US residents Amresh and Sunitha have decided to adopt a girl child named Vaidehi. Since then, the legal proceedings for her adoption have begun. Since the family could not come to India again and again for court and passport proceedings, they authorised Ritesh Soni, secretary of the organisation, for this. He completed court proceedings in Ujjain and passport proceedings in Bhopal.

After completion of statutory norms, the family came and took the girl on Tuesday. The couple reached Ujjain on Monday and for the first time they saw Vaidehi in person, before that they had only seen her through a video call. They were very happy to see Vaidehi. They spent the whole day with the girl and went around the city. For the last one year, the American couple was engaged in legal and paperwork. This is the third such incident when a family from abroad had adopted a daughter from Matru Chhaya. Earlier, a girl was adopted by a family from Spain and Finland. A programme was organised on this occasion of adoption in Matru Chhaya in which the American couple and the invited guests lit the lamp in front of the picture of Bharat Mata.