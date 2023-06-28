Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas Hospital holds drug de-addiction programme

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A drug de-addiction programme was organised at Amaltas Hospital, Dewas to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In the programme, a street play was staged by the students of Amaltas Nursing College, along with a lecture on anti-addiction by the doctor of Psychiatry (de-addiction) department.

Drug de-addiction awareness messages were given by the students of Homeopathy College through wall painting, painting, rangoli-making competition and others. A rally was also taken out by the students of Amaltas Medical College to get rid of drug addiction.

Awareness was also spread through social media...

Awareness was also spread through social media through banners, posters and advertisements. Dr Manish Sharma said that Amaltas would always remain in the forefront in spreading drug awareness through campaigns and street plays.

Doctors addressed all children and the public and motivated them not to consume drugs and told them about the side effects and loss of life due to drugs, as well as to keep everyone away from drugs and run a public awareness campaign against it. Amaltas Hospital chairman Mayank Raj Singh Bhadauria also addressed the programme.

