Madhya Pradesh: Alumni meet held at Kasturba Ashram

Niwali/Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Alumni and students of Kasturba Tribal Girls Residential School organised a gathering here, in Niwali on Wednesday.

The alumni who are working as government servants, public representatives and social workers attended the event. Around 250 students participated in the meet.

The introductory program was followed by an interactive session during which the participants discussed personal as well as professional stories.

Gajendra Patel, member of parliament, addressed the event. He said that such programs help create strong bonding, love and affection among students. During these meets, people sit together to apply their minds and new ideas emerge which thereafter help institutes grow. The participants took round of the campus and recollected memories.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:13 AM IST