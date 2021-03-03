Madhya Pradesh: Alot residents complaint of dirt, unhygienic area, say Swachhta Survekshan team fooled by council

A local told Free Press that when they try to contact the City Council, they do not receive the call and when they meet them they are advised to visit the office. But when they go to the municipal council’s office, no one is there to listen to their woes. They further said that the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) tries to conduct all the municipal activities from her office and the temple administration, has taken over the council. They alleged that the things are getting worse from bad. They said that from Chowk Chauraha till the streets and other colonies, city is seen in dirt. A local said that they don’t know whom to approach for resolution as no one is ready to listen and whatever little cleaning has been done is only to show to the Swachhta Survekshan team.

"The Swachhta Survekshan team inspected a few places including the public toilets at the railway station and expressed satisfaction. In fact, they saw only what they were shown. The reality is that the area is too dirty and there can be an outbreak of diseases due to unhygienic conditions. There are approximately 100 workers in the City Council, but where they are and what they are doing, no one knows," a local said.