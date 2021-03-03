Madhya Pradesh: Alot residents complaint of dirt, unhygienic area, say Swachhta Survekshan team fooled by council

Alot: The visit of the Swacchta Survekshan team in Alot seemed more like a private affair when the Alot Municipal Council, in a very clever manner, presented only a few areas for cleanliness inspection. The Swachhta Survekshan team was shown only those areas which were cleaned only for the sole purpose, adding, leaving no scratch of the team's visit. Nobody came to know when the team visited and left.
The harsh reality is that the residents of Alot are facing a lot of trouble due to the dirt in the area and unhygienic conditions. The blocked drains and the dirt is becoming a habitat for mosquitoes, cited a local. Stray dogs and other stray animals have become a nuisance in the area, added another local. Dustbins are completely broken and they are often found littering on the ground. A few dustbins were installed just for inspection.z
A local told Free Press that when they try to contact the City Council, they do not receive the call and when they meet them they are advised to visit the office. But when they go to the municipal council’s office, no one is there to listen to their woes. They further said that the Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) tries to conduct all the municipal activities from her office and the temple administration, has taken over the council. They alleged that the things are getting worse from bad. They said that from Chowk Chauraha till the streets and other colonies, city is seen in dirt. A local said that they don’t know whom to approach for resolution as no one is ready to listen and whatever little cleaning has been done is only to show to the Swachhta Survekshan team.
"The Swachhta Survekshan team inspected a few places including the public toilets at the railway station and expressed satisfaction. In fact, they saw only what they were shown. The reality is that the area is too dirty and there can be an outbreak of diseases due to unhygienic conditions. There are approximately 100 workers in the City Council, but where they are and what they are doing, no one knows," a local said.
When contacted the chief municipal officer Sandhya Saryam, she said that the team that has come from Delhi had marked the places from Google and we just took them there. We never had any intentions to deceive anyone, Saryam added.
On the other hand leveling serious allegations at the municipal council, Alot Congress president and a resident of Ward No 6 Abhinav Nigam said that an unhygienic situation is prevailing in his ward as no one from the municipal council is bothered to listen to the people’s plight. Both CMO and the entire administration is acting as mute spectators over the issue.
