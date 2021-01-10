Madhya Pradesh: Alot MLA approaches Rajasthan police, demands release of six villagers charged with abducting Kanjar women

Alot (Ratlam district): A delegation led by MLA Manoj Chawla, janpad panchayat president Kalu Singh Parihar and former district panchayat vice president Virendra Singh Solanki, submitted memorandum at Unhel police station in Rajasthan on Saturday evening to demand release six people from Kalsiya village (Ratlam district).
While submitting memorandum to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Yadav, Chawla registered protest against arrest of six people from his assembly constituency.
Three days back, Kanjars living Baman Deoriya village of Rajasthan that falls under Unhel police station area, stole a motorbike from Kalsiya village. Farmers from Kalsiya while searching for their bikes reached camps of Kanjars in Baman Deoriya village. Seeing them, many Kanjar men fled. The Kanjar women hoped on to vehicles of farmers by saying that they will help them to find their stolen vehicle.
The farmers brought women to Kalsiya village as the villagers are fed up with illegal activities of Kanjars in their area. Meanwhile, Unhel police in Rajasthan registered a case of abduction against farmers of Kalsiya for taking away Kanjar women. They then informed Alot police who reached Kalsiya village, picked up Kanjar women and handed over to Rajasthan police.
The farmers of Kalsiya alleged that instead of taking action against criminals, the Rajasthan police arrested and registered a case against them, which is unjustified. According to sources, Rajasthan police are looking for 94 people in Kalsiya village.
Two days back, a public outrage rally was organised by farmers and public representatives in Alot. They protested against criminal activities in the area.