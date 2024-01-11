Madhya Pradesh: Allow 'Azaan' At Mosques, Burhanpur HC Advocates Ask Government | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): High Court advocates Manoj Kumar Aggarwal and Wasim Khan have written a letter to the top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government, citing a Gujarat High Court's order, saying that the 'Azaan', a religious prayer, held for 10 minutes at a time from the mosques and is done five times a day, has not been considered in the category of noise pollution.

The advocates demanded that the officials do not put pressure on the heads of mosques to switch off or remove the loudspeakers during Azaan in the name of controlling noise pollution. Otherwise, they will be forced to move High Court in this regard.

Regarding this, the advocates planned to meet the collector and SP on Thursday morning, but due to the collector's visit and the SP being on training, they handed over the copy of the letter and order in their offices.

The letter said that the local administration had misinterpreted the circular dated December 13, 2015, issued by the Madhya Pradesh government following the Supreme Court order dated July 18, 2005. Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh High Court order dated January 8, 2015, and the Gujarat High Court order and Principles of Justice dated November 28, 2023, are being violated and disregarded.

Therefore, a demand has been made from the Madhya Pradesh government to immediately give written instructions to the local police administration to desist from any such illegal and contemptuous violation of the High Court order and principles of justice on November 28, 2023.

There should be no violation of tradition, custom, or law that has been going on for more than five decades. Advocate Manoj Kumar Aggarwal said that there are more than 150 mosques, famous temples, and Gurudwaras in the town. Azaan has been read in mosques for 50 years.

People set their daily routines with Azaan. The government has issued instructions, upon which action is being taken at the local level to control it. Whereas there has been an order of the Gujarat High Court division bench, in which Azaan has not been considered in the category of noise pollution. We have given a re-presentation from our side. If it is still stopped, then contempt of court action will be sought, they added.