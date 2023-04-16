 Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget

According to a press release issued by the City Congress, a meeting of Congress corporators presided over by city Congress president Mahendra Kataria discussed the budget.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes are fixed on the general meeting of the Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC ) to be held on April 17 as the Congress has decided to oppose the annual budget provisions presented on April 13 by mayor Prahalad Patel demanding presentation of new budget alleging that the budget presented contains many anomalies. The meeting will commence at 3 PM at the RMC meeting hall to be presided over by RMC president Manisha Sharma.

City Congress said that it will demand presentation of a new budget for the FY 2023-24 as it alleged that annual budget presented by mayor Parahalad Patel contains many anomalies. According to a press release issued by the City Congress, a meeting of Congress corporators presided over by city Congress president Mahendra Kataria discussed the budget. Leader of opposition Shantilal Verma and other Congress corporators alleged that the new budget omits many important needs of the city and is a repetition of the old budget with new figures.

Mayor Prahalad Patel had on April 13 presented a surplus budget of RMC without any new taxes for FY 2023-24 claiming that it is a balanced budget fulfilling all requirements of the city. It was also claimed that in the new budget unnecessary expenditures have been curtailed and expenditure on essential has been increased. The receipts have been shown at Rs 571 crore and 71 lakh and expenditure has been shown at Rs. 571 crore, twenty-six lakh and 75 thousand.

Providing better basic facilities to the common people of the city and improving civic infrastructure remains the priority of the new budget mayor Patel had claimed in his speech while presenting RMC budget for FY 2023-24.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Western rly GM inspects Ratlam rail division
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Team of doctors to be available at night for emergencies in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget

Madhya Pradesh: Alleging anomalies Congress demands new RMC budget