Madhya Pradesh: All vehicle washing centers banned in Guna owing to water scarcity

Guna: District Collector Kumar Purushottam has declared water scarcity in Guna under the Madhya Pradesh Peyjal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, keeping in mind the complete management and distribution of arrangements of public drinking water in the district. Owing to the water scarcity, all the vehicle washing centres in the district have been banned, violation of which will be a punishable offense. Setting up tube wells and cleaning of tube wells have also been banned till the rainy season or any further order.

The drinking water arrangements in the urban areas are based on the tube wells and currently, the water level of tube wells has gone down considerably due to which the drinking water crisis has become inevitable.

Collector Purushottam has ordered that under the Madhya Pradesh Peyjal Parirakshan Adhiniyam, no one can conserve water from any water source or use water for industrial purposes without the consent of the collector from the regions where there is water scarcity, apart from domestic purpose.

These orders are for the masses and have been enforced immediately. The violation of these orders will be a punishable offense under section 188 of Indian Penal Code.